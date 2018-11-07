Zacks: Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also assigned Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 217 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of GRAM opened at $3.22 on Friday. Grana y Montero SAA has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,144 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter worth about $247,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grana y Montero SAA Company Profile

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

