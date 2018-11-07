Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWTUY opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.01. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

