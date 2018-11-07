Zacks Investment Research Lowers BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) to Hold

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 155,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,041. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.