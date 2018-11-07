Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of HEP opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.94. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 43.25%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

