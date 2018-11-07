Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 32 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

NYSE:GTS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 232,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,114. The company has a market cap of $434.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.12. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

