Zagg Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (ZAGG)

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zagg in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zagg’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Zagg had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Zagg has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $355.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,334.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,535,000 after acquiring an additional 459,802 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 34.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 453,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

