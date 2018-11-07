Zenswap Network Token Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $106,741.00 and $9,110.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00257519 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.75 or 0.10228379 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005180 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,762,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

