ZEST (ZEST) Market Cap Hits $869,060.00

ZEST (CURRENCY:ZEST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One ZEST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZEST has a market cap of $869,060.00 and $3,025.00 worth of ZEST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEST has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEST alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00063522 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ZEST Profile

ZEST is a coin. ZEST’s total supply is 2,314,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,798 coins. The official website for ZEST is www.zestcoin.io. ZEST’s official Twitter account is @zestcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEST

ZEST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.