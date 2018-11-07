ZeusCrowdfunding 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,438.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $384,768.00 and approximately $10,438.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007468 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 199,999,999,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,759,503,186 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @





. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

