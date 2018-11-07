Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,614 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 955% compared to the average daily volume of 153 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 982.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,764,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

