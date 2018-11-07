Zions Bancorporation Invests $4.22 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock

Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.9% of Zions Bancorporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 191,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 280,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/zions-bancorporation-invests-4-22-million-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz-stock.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.