Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.34% of Zoetis worth $140,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 259.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 355.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Zoetis stock opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $4,252,765.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $1,510,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,201 shares of company stock worth $18,306,772 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

