Zogenix (ZGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZGNX stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Empire upped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

