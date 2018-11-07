Zynex (ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 205.15%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 million.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,393. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.95. Zynex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

