-$0.04 EPS Expected for RadiSys Co. (RSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadiSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). RadiSys posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RadiSys will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadiSys.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadiSys by 171.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,216 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of RadiSys by 1,223.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 179,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165,766 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RadiSys in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadiSys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RSYS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 14,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,305. RadiSys has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

