$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Capital Product Partners also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.08. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,174,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 152,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 967,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 94,930 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 947,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 797,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

