-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (BE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,209. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply