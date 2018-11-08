-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,209. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

