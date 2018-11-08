$0.22 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.80. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 179,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,481.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 876,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,938.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,159 shares of company stock worth $4,025,880. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 290,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

