$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,879,000 after acquiring an additional 297,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 52.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 541,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,424,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,744 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.12 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.40.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

