$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $283.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million.

Several analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.29. 2,188,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,371. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

