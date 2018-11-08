-$0.58 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

ALRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,388 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $114,236 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

