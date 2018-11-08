$0.77 EPS Expected for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. Alliance Resource Partners reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 32.1% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 95.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 255,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,842. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

