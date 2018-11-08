$0.85 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.