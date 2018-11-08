$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,617 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 86.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,580,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,230 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,061 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $30,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 47.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,422,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

