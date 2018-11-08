10,000 Shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in BMC Stock by 101.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $161,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in BMC Stock by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $236,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMCH. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $17.69 on Thursday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 11,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

