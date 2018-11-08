11,044 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,044 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,106 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 700,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 485,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

WARNING: “11,044 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/11044-shares-in-wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc-purchased-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.