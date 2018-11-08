112,319 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.80 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Astec Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

