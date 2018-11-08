11,804 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

