$119.27 Million in Sales Expected for FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to announce sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $118.04 million. FARO Technologies posted sales of $106.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year sales of $410.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $414.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $462.78 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $477.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of FARO stock remained flat at $$48.88 during trading hours on Monday. 50,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 1.68. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

In related news, insider Simon Raab sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $45,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Hall sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,772,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,495 shares of company stock worth $6,285,077. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

