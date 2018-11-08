119,294 Shares in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,369,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,893,000 after acquiring an additional 929,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,969,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,541,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,665 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,659,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,904,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Gramercy Property Trust stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

