$12.17 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $12.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.29. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $9.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $58.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.02 to $63.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $62.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $60.02 to $65.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.27 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.21, for a total value of $4,046,768.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,070,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 332.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $798.94. 288,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,864. AutoZone has a one year low of $588.56 and a one year high of $802.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

