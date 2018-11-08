12,461 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 140,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 86,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,323,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after buying an additional 376,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “12,461 Shares in Realty Income Corp (O) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/12461-shares-in-realty-income-corp-o-purchased-by-nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v.html.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.