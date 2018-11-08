$14.80 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (SBBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $14.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $14.90 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.05 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $72.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBBX shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of SBBX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $24.25. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.38. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Richard Branca bought 3,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,509.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael X. Mcbride bought 1,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $274,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $717,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

