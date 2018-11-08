144,700 Shares in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 144,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,385,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,653,000 after buying an additional 246,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,563,000 after buying an additional 129,431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,874,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $113,284,000 after buying an additional 41,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,451,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on PDC Energy to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $31,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,473.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $224,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,941 shares of company stock valued at $619,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

