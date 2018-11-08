17,179 Shares in Tilray Inc (TLRY) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Separately, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

