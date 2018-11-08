1,928 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 11,740 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.44, for a total transaction of $2,822,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,687,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.60, for a total value of $489,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $215.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

