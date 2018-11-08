1,973 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Acquired by United Bank

United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.01 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

