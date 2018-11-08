$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.55 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $586.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

In other news, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,516 shares of company stock worth $513,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

