21,583 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after buying an additional 9,529,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after buying an additional 3,398,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after buying an additional 2,111,198 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,501,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 700,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

