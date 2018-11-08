2,240 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

