2,706 Shares in CarMax, Inc (KMX) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 457,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 266.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 28.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $5,805,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,215. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/2706-shares-in-carmax-inc-kmx-purchased-by-gwm-advisors-llc.html.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.