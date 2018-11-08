2,979 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,259. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

