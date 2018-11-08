$3.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $4.91 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of -$20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $27.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.12 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $51.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.98. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 10.57.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,316.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $131,090. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 181.8% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

