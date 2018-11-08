3,000 Shares in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,912,000 after purchasing an additional 637,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,197,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAXN stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,197 shares of company stock worth $2,471,656 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

