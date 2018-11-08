$35.02 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post $35.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.93 million to $36.04 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $130.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.24 million to $131.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.70 million, with estimates ranging from $146.61 million to $161.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price objective on City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,185 shares in the company, valued at $908,356.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 601.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,672,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,103,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 256,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 432,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,052. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $433.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.9 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

