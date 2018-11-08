3,550 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,385,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after acquiring an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,892,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,513,000 after acquiring an additional 129,973 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,865,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,022,000 after acquiring an additional 158,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,654,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $3,736,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,354 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

