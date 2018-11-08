3,689 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 983,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,665.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “3,689 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/3689-shares-in-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-acquired-by-alps-advisors-inc.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.