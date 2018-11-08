3,913 Shares in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,539 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the Wholesale and Other segment. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.

