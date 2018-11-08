3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $154.54 Million Stake in J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF (JPST)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lessened its position in J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF (BATS:JPST) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407,200 shares during the period. J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF makes up 16.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF were worth $154,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J P MORGAN EXCH/ULTRA-SHORT IN ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.17 on Thursday.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st.

