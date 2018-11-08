3i Infrastructure PLC (3IN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.33 Per Share

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.93. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:3IN traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 246.20 ($3.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,378,147 shares. 3i Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.91 ($4.51).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.
In other news, insider Robert Jennings acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £27,060 ($35,358.68).
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.
